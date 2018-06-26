Fifa World Cup 2018 Australia vs Peru live: Carrillo strikes,AUS 0 PER 1 HT

Faced with a must-win situation, Australia will be wary of a wounded Peru when they lock horns in their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.



Here are the live updates:



HALF-TIME!!!



Min 44: Yotun (Peru) gets a yellow card by the referee.



Min 38: Australia gets a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box. Mooy takes the shot but the header goes way wide of the post. Australia may never come back if they continue to waste such dead-ball chances.



Min 34: A genuine chance for Australia. Rogic bursts through the midfield and plays the ball through for Kruse who completely beats his marker and cuts the ball across the six-yard box for Leckie to tap it home, but Christian Ramos gets back just in time and puts the ball out for a corner.



Min 33: Australia pressing really hard for an equaliser but the Peruvian wall seems to hard to break



Min 27: Magical play from Tom Rogic, he danced his way through a stack of Peruvian defenders and into the penalty area but his shot is saved by Gallese. The resulting corner is claimed confidently by Peru’s keeper.



Min 23: Australia trying really hard to make a come-back. Holding good possession in the midfield.



Min 17: GOAL!!!!!! Peru captain Paolo Guerrero gets hold of a long ball played over the top and gets free from Sainsbury in the penalty area before sending a cross to the other side of the box for Carrillo who volleys the ball past Mat Ryan. The goalkeeper stood no chance with that cracking volley. Peru scores against the motion of play. The Latin-American side have waited 13152 days to get a goal in the World Cup Finals stage!

Min 14: High-octane start for the Aussies. The intensity into the final third is promising - more than what they have shown in the past two games. Tomi Juric is making his mark early on.



Min 10: Jedinak (Australia) is booked by the referee



Min 4: Australia gets a good chance but Jedinak shoots it way over the bar.



Min 3: Australia trying to hold maximum control in the midfield but the attack is fading off in the final third.



Line-ups out:





Peru have made two changes in their line-up with Anderson Santamaria replacing Alberto Rodriguez in defence and Renato Tapia coming in for Pedro Aquino in the Peruvian midfield.

Peru are also forced to go into the match without Jefferson Farfan after the Lokomotiv Moscow forward suffered was apparently knocked unconscious after colliding with a team-mate.

Andrew Nabbout of Australia suffered a shoulder injury in the match against Denmark and he is being replaced by Tomi Juric up-front. The inclusion of the 26-year old is the only change to the side that started the previous two matches.



Australia vs Peru line-up

Despite all the plaudits for their admirable displays against Denmark and France, the Australians, with just a single point in their kitty, are expected to come hard at their South American opponents, who are already eliminated from the ongoing football extravaganza.

Placed third in Group C, the Socceroos must beat Peru if they're to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and topple Denmark in the other Group C match.

If those two results are achieved, it will then mean goal difference, goals scored and even the number of yellow and red cards accrued by Australia and Denmark could come into play.

While relying on other results to aid their cause, Australia skipper has urged his players to be far more astute against Peru than they were in their first two matches of the tournament.

"We'll probably have to be more focused than what we've done in the last two games and give it a really big effort to make sure we're going to get the job done against them," Jedinak said.

"I have no doubt that they're going to give it a go. Peru hasn't been here for a very long time on this stage, to think that they're just going to turn up and not care about the camp or be disillusioned, it's wrong to think that.

"We're expecting a very, very tough game and one that I know they're going to want to win," he added.

Pipped 2-1 in the final minutes by France and left agonising over their failure to win a thrilling 1-1 draw against Denmark, Australia face the South Americans for the first time knowing even a win could end their hopes of remaining in Russia.

Coach Bert van Marwijk led his native Netherlands to the 2010 final, where the Dutch were undone by Andres Iniesta's extra-time winner for Spain.

So far in Russia, the 65-year-old has been both encouraged and frustrated by a side showing marked improvements defensively but little progress in the creative play that leads to goals.

"Scoring," said Van Marwijk when asked prior to their crunch Group C match against Denmark what Australia lacked most.

"We have to play and create more chances."

Failure to beat the Danes in a match that did have bright spots such as exciting teenage striker Daniel Arzani coming off the bench and forcing a great stop from Denmark 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel sorely dented their hopes of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

In a country where football is vying for support against traditional heavyweights like Australian rules, rugby league and cricket, the knives are already out for the Socceroos. Online haters have abused midfielder Robbie Kruse and members of his family on social media. Captain Mile Jedinak, who has scored both of Australia's goals in Russia from the penalty spot, insists their campaign is not over.

"The belief is still there. And we will keep holding on to that until it's taken away from us," said Jedinak, the heavily bearded defender who plays for Aston Villa in the English Championship.

But sitting third in Group C with one point from two games, Australia need to score goals, beat Peru and hope already-qualified France's decision to rest key players does not hamper hopes of a French win over Denmark that would potentially give Australia a lifeline.

"It's a must-win game for us," said Josh Risdon, the Western Sydney Wanderers defender who is one of several players tipped to quit the struggling A-League for Europe.

"We know Peru are a good side but we'll make sure we're ready come game day," said defender Aziz Behich, who quit Melbourne Heart in 2013 for Bursaspor in Turkey.

"We still have to do our job... I've got a lot of belief that France will do the job against Denmark." Van Marwijk, who led minnows Saudi Arabia to qualification for the World Cup in Russia before being released and taking up the reins in Australia, will leave the Australian setup after this campaign and be replaced by Graham Arnold.

Arnold, an Australian who has been successful with club side Sydney FC, has signed a four-year deal to the end of the 2022 World Cup cycle and will be expected to usher in a new era.

"I look forward to learning a lot from Bert (van Marwijk) from afar," Arnold said after his appointment in March.

Iranian-born Arzani, used as a late substitute against France and, to better effect, against Denmark, is expected to be the lynchpin of a future Australian attacking line that has so far failed to deliver in Russia.

Yet ahead of their clash against Peru, there have also been calls for Van Marwijk to give what would be his last World Cup appearance.

The 38-year-old former Everton striker, who helped steer the Socceroos into the last 16 in 2006 and has scored in Australia's last three editions, has been an unused substitute so far.