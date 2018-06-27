FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden live: Will Hernandez break deadlock?

Mexico aim to cement their place at the top of Group F while Sweden battle for survival in what could be a tricky clash at the in Russia on Wednesday.



Here are the Live updates:



Min 45: It has been a fiery end-to-end encounter so far. Granqvist cuts off Lozano as Gallardo blasts a square ball across the face of the Swedish goal and injures himself in the process, the encounter is getting physical with both the sides trying break the deadlock.



Min 38: Carlos Vela sees his shot sail over the bar. Mexico's players weaved a beautiful play into the attacking-thrid of Sweden but the deadlock stays.



Min 29: The resulting corner is fumbled up by the Mexico defence and a Sweden shot is frantically saved by Ochoa for a corner.



Min 28: Play is stopped after the referee has called for VAR consulting to check a potential handball by in the Mexico box. The Penalty shout was cancelled and corner given to Sweden.



Min 26: Larson of Sweden is booked due to a half-baked foul on Lozano



Min 25: A dangerous Sweden cross comes floating from the left flank but is saved by Ochoa before the Swedes could head it in.



Min 20: Although Mexico control maximum possession, Sweden look more dangerous on the attacks. Except a few instances Mexico is struggling to get a foot-hold on the attacking-third.



Min 16: A Genuine chance for Mexico. Carlos Vela's shot goes just wide of the left post!



Trivia: Jesus Gallardo's yellow card after 13 seconds is the fastest yellow ever shown in history.



Min 8: Sweden has started the game on the right foot, pressing the play from early on. The Swedes have missed a good opportunity when they won a free-kick on the edge of the box.



Min 1: Inside 13 seconds, Jesus Gallardo (Mexico) is booked for a lunging foul on Toivonen



Kick-off!!!!





Mexico vs Sweden line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa, Alvarez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo, Layun, Guardado, Herrera, Vela, Lozano, Hernandez.

Subs: Jose de Jesus Corona, Ayala, Marquez, Gutierrez, Jonathan, Fabian, Jimenez, Giovani, Jesus Corona, Peralta, Aquino, Talavera.





: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.

Subs: Johnsson, Olsson, Guidetti, Svensson, Helander, Hiljemark, Krafth, Jansson, Rohden, Durmaz, Thelin, Nordfeldt.

Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina)

Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group.

A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.

Star striker became the first to score 50 goals in a Mexican jersey when he struck against South Korea -- his 104th international appearance.

But the West Ham United star is not in a mood to celebrate that goal too much and is only focused on Wednesday's match

"It meant only three points, and it wasn't even enough to secure our ticket. It was good to achieve the record but also because it was a distraction, now I can focus on the most important thing: helping the team reach the Round of 16," Hernandez was quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

Mexico must play counter-attacking football and can switch from the 3-4-3 to the 4-3-3 formation according to the situation.

Sweden however will not be a walkover. The team from northern Europe have a strong defence and are well organised in midfield.

They gave the formidable Germans a tough time before Jimmy Durmaz conceded the foul that allowed to score a dramatic late winner for the defending champions.

That denied the Swedes a chance to cement the second spot in the group. They will have to gather themselves once again for what should be yet another difficult contest.

Sweden must win in order to make sure of a second round spot. In case of a draw or a loss, their chances will depend on whether South Korea manage to beat Germany in the other Group F match.

That will be a difficult task for Sweden as they are primarily a defence minded team dependent on counter attacks. The Mexicans are also adept at counter attacks and the Europeans will have to be cautious.

"We showed that we can match the reigning champions almost all the way to the end and that strengthens the self-confidence. We will go into the match with a strong belief that we again can make a top performance. Mentally we are very very strong and with a belief in what we do," Sweden manager Janne Andersson was quoted as saying by FIFA.com.

Mexico vs Sweden: Watch out for

Javier Hernández: The West Ham striker scored his 50th international goal in the win against South Korea, and Hernandez is likely to lead the attack again. The young trickster will be relishing the test against a slow and cumbersome Sweden backline.

Mexico vs Sweden predicted lineups

Mexico predicted team

Ochoa; Gallardo, Moreno, Ayala, Salcedo; Guardado, Herrera; Lozano, Vela, Layun; Hernandez

Sweden predicted team:

Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Toivonen, Berg