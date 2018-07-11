Fifa World Cup 2018: Pogba dedicates France semifinal win to Thai players

Paul has paused after the biggest win of his international career to dedicate it to the Thai soccer team whose last members were freed from a flooded cave hours earlier.

The midfielder took to shortly after beat late Tuesday to advance to final. He posted the boys' photos and said the victory "goes to the heroes of the day, well-done boys, you are so strong."





This victory goes to the heroes of the day, well-done boys, you are so strong thaicaverescue #chiangrai pic.twitter.com/05wysCSuVy

— Paul (@paulpogba) July 10 2018

The last of the 12 boys and their were freed earlier in the day from a cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks.

had invited the team to final on Sunday but the governing body announced the boys wouldn't be able to attend since they are receiving medical treatment after their ordeal.

has erupted in firecrackers, flares and shouts and tears of joy after advanced to final.

Red smoke rose up from flares fired by fans on the esplanade outside City Hall, where crowds watched a broadcast of the 1-0 victory over on huge screens Tuesday night.

Fans poured onto streets around the city, from the chic Champs-Elysees to working-class neighborhoods on the edge of town. Firecrackers popped in quick succession, punctuated by and chants and "On est en finale!" or "we're in the final!"



Some streets were closed to to accommodate fans. Police vans lined the busiest areas in a city still on after extremist attacks.

France will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between England and in the World Cup decider in on Sunday. The French public, celebrities and politicians have rallied around the national team as it advanced.

scored the only goal in the semifinal with a header in the 51st minute at the in

Umititi says "We worked really hard together, and it's me that scored but we all delivered a big game.



