FIFA World Cup, Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Super subs seal dream win for hosts

The home team continued to dominate the game. However, in the 24th minute -- Alan Dzagoev, Russia's free-moving midfielder limped off with a hamstring injury. Villareal's Denis Cheryshev, replaced Dzagoev. Within 17 minutes of his introduction, he doubled Russia's lead with his first international goal. The attack began down the right side which later moved to the left side. Two Saudi Arabia defenders desperately flung towards unmarked Cheryshev. The Real Madrid youth product dodged both the defenders at once before firing the ball into the near post to double his side's advantage. Cheryshev scored his second in the 91st-minute with a stunner from the left side with the outside of his boot. Trivia: Denis Cheryshev is the first ever substitute to score in the opening match of a World Cup tournament.