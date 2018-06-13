Fifa World Cup 2018: Russians in traditional garb welcome England players

-
Women in traditional dresses bearing gifts of decorated local bread were among the fans who turned up at England's FIFA World Cup training grounds in Russia to greet the players on Wednesday, the eve of the competition's kick-off.
Head coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane looked grateful, if a little curious, when the team gathered round to receive the gifts, including what appeared to be an elaborate gold trophy, at the Spartak Zelenogorsk training field in Repino, near St. Petersburg, an epa-efe photojournalist at the grounds reported, reports Efe.
"Thanks to the 400 locals who attended today's training session in Zelenogorsk," the England team wrote on its official Twitter, sharing a selection of photographs showing some of England's star players interacting with and signing autographs for the fans.
England's opening game in group G on is scheduled to take place on Monday against Tunisia.