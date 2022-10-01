LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
Weightlifting at National Games: Mirabai bags 49kg gold, pips Sanjita
Business Standard

'Fingers crossed': Bumrah not out of T20 World Cup yet, says Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the injured Jasprit Bumrah is still not ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup and the clarity on his availability will come out in the next 2-3 days.

Topics
BCCI | Sourav Ganguly

IANS  |  New Delhi 

sourav ganguly, sourav ganguly news, BCCI, cricket, Indian cricket, BCCI president, sourav ganguly BCCI president, Indian cricket team
Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that the injured Jasprit Bumrah is still not ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup and the clarity on India pacer's availability for the mega event in Australia will come out in the next two or three days.

The 28-year-old was rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to undergo scans on his back after being ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa.

It has been learnt that Bumrah went for scans and the assessment is underway at the NCA. The initial impression is that the back injury that the India pacer is suffering from is not as serious as it was originally thought to be. Though, there is no guarantee that he will be there for the showpiece event in Australia.

"Let's see what happens. Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," Ganguly told Xtra Time digital channel in Kolkata on Friday.

"Fingers crossed, yes. We will find out in the next two or three days. Don't rule him out yet," he added.

The scans done on Bumrah will be studied by independent medical consultants hired by the BCCI who will then coordinate with the board's medical staff to determine the next step on the future of pacer, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

As it stands, Bumrah is in a race against time with the India squad departing for Australia on October 6 to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

They will be in Perth until October 13 before heading to Brisbane where they are scheduled to play two practice matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 before moving to Melbourne to play their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23.

--IANS

avn/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BCCI

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 07:34 IST

`