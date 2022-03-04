Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri launches cricket academy in Hyderabad

-
Former Indian Cricket Team captain and coach Ravi Shastri launched Coaching Beyond, a cricket academy in Hyderabad on Thursday. Shastri launched the academy along with Bharat Arun and R Sridhar.
Shastri also inaugurated St John's Sports Foundation at the launching event of the cricket academy.
Speaking at the launch event, Ravi Shastri said, "In all these years as a cricketer and coach, one thing has always been evident - that it is mind over matter that helps in winning any game. Constant practice and the go-getter attitude are essential qualities of a sportsman, but having a calm nerve is equally important."
"At Coaching Beyond, we are committed to making the youth sports experience positive and enriching for all our trainees. We would want to make sports a part of their life, whether they pursue it professionally or otherwise," he said.
He said Coaching Beyond team's motto is to unleash the children's potential to perform in sport and beyond.
"Our endeavour is to take young kids from 'Potential to Performance' in sport and beyond using the best practices of coaching and sports sciences available in the world today. We seek to develop smart, compassionate coaches and allied support staff who are well-versed with the knowledge of modern scientific principles and the wisdom to apply them appropriately," Shastri added.
Asked about Virat Kohli playing 100th Test, the veteran cricketer said playing 100 Tests for a country is a remarkable achievement.
"It is a remarkable achievement to play the 100th Test and to be labelled a great of the game when he still has six to seven years left in him to keep playing at the highest level," Shastri said.
