Never thought I would play 100 Test matches; been a long journey: Kohli

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
Senior India batter Virat Kohli said he had never thought that he would play 100 Test matches for India in a long journey of playing the longest format of the game.
Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, making just 4 and 15. But the low-key debut paved the path for achieving 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries.
"I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It's been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing these 100 Test matches. A lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100. God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned. It's a very, very special moment," said Kohli in a video posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle on Thursday.
Friday's Test match against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium will make Kohli the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer overall to achieve the landmark. From an Indian perspective, Kohli joins an elite list featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests for the country.
"I personally never grew up thinking that I have to score small runs. The idea was to score huge runs. I scored a lot of big double hundreds in junior cricket, I think seven to eight before reaching first-class level. My idea was to basically bat as long as I could and I enjoyed batting for long periods of time, bat sessions and try to win a game of cricket for my team, either a first-innings lead or two points according to the format."
For Kohli's 100th Test match, 50% crowd will be allowed inside the stadium, giving fans a good chance to celebrate the achievement. "These things really took a lot out of you and it revealed as well as tested your true character, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Test cricket needed to stay alive because people need to experience this. This is for me real cricket," concluded Kohli.
--IANS
nr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor