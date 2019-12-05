From base price to available purse, things to know about IPL 2020 auction

The auction of players for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) will held on December 19, in Kolkata for the first time. Ahead of the November 30 closing date, the eight IPL teams released 71 players, and retained 127, including 35 overseas ones.



The IPL governing council has released a list of 971 cricketers — 713 Indians and 258 foreign — who will compete for the 73 available spots across the eight franchises. The teams have until December 9 evening to submit their shortlist of players who will make the final auction list.

Of the 971 cricketers in the fray, 215 are capped players, 754 uncapped, and two from International Cricket Council (ICC) associate member nations.

Mitchell Starc, who last represented (RCB) in the 2015 edition of the T20 cricket extravaganza, has made himself unavailable for this season. This is a second successive season when the 29-year-old left arm pacer has opted out of IPL. (KKR) has bought Starc in IPL 2018 auction, but he had not played any match due to injury. Last year, he had preferred to prepare for the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup. Another foreign player to opt out of IPL this season is England Test captain Joe Root, who has not participated in the tournament so far.





Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch, who had also made themselves unavailable for IPL 2019, are believed to be back in the auction pool this time. Maxwell had recently taken a break from international cricket, citing ‘mental illness’, but he has made himself available for

Here are the probable base prices of some of the key names for auction, according to ESPNCricinfo.com:

Base price: Rs 2 crore

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, Angelo Mathews

Base price: Rs 1.5 crore

Robin Uthappa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Morris, Kyle Abbott

As IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades again sets the ball rolling for player auctions on December 19, the number of players in the pool by their nationality will look like this: Afghanistan (19 players), Australia (55), Bangladesh (6), England (22), Netherlands (1), New Zealand (24), South Africa (54), Sri Lanka (39), USA (1), West Indies (34), and Zimbabwe (3).

Here is a list of available purse for the eight IPL franchises:

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 42.70 cr

Delhi Capitals: Rs 27.85 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 35.65 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 17 cr

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 28.90 cr

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 14.60 cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 27.90 cr

Mumbai Indians: Rs 13.05 cr