Golf star Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash

star suffered leg injuries in a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area and is undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. His condition isn't yet clear.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 am Tuesday, officials said. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

was in a single-car this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," his manager, Mark Steinberg, said. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods' showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff's department said.

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract. One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

According to Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

The 15-time major champion last played on December 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, God, I hope so.

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree.

That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

