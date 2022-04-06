Golfer Tiger Woods intends to compete in 2022 Masters tournament

-
ALSO READ
Tiger Woods said to be 'crazy good' as he prepares for golf return
Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame, gives touching speech
Masters is all about Tiger Woods, even with so many subplots
Tiger Woods & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo
Golfer Tiger Wood's inspiration, Texan Lee Elder, passes away at 87
-
US golfer Tiger Woods has said that he intends to play in the 2022 Masters tournament.
"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," the 46-year-old noted at a press conference at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, US on Wednesday (IST).
Woods, a five-time Masters champion and 15-time major winner, arrived in Augusta on Sunday for preparation and practice, tweeting that it's a "game-time decision" on whether he would compete, Xinhua reports.
"I will be heading up to Augusta today (April 3) to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," tweeted Woods.
Woods suffered traumatic injuries to his right leg in a car accident 14 months ago. But when asked at the press conference if he believed he could win this week, Woods said without hesitation, "I do!"
The 86th Masters will be held from April 7 to 10. On Tuesday, the tournament also announced players' first-day groupings. Woods was assigned to Group 14.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor