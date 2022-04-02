Rs 7.22-cr out-of-pocket allowance from SAI to 2,509 Khelo India athletes

The (SAI) has released a total of Rs 7.22 crore as an out-of-pocket allowance for a total of 2,509 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines, including para-sports, for the months of January to March 2022.

A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh.

"The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, food, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains," SAI said in a statement.

"It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme," It added.

--IANS

cs/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)