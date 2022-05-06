GT vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

The registered their first victory of the season as they defeated then number three in the points table Rajasthan Royals. With new infused energy in their team, the led side would look to make use of this energy and try and win as many matches as possible to keep the confidence o the players up for the rest of the four games.

The on the other hand were humbled by Punjab Kings in their last game. Needing just one more point to permanently secure their place in the Playoff, the Titans would look to go all out in this game

GT vs MI Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Gujarat and Mumbai, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

GT vs MI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. The Brabourne Stadium too will have a lot of dew tonight.

For today’s match between Gujarat and Mumbai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 75-89%, while the temperature will hover between 29 to 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

GT vs MI Live Streaming

The GT vs MI match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Mumbai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would GT vs MI IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between GT and MI would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 06, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujrat Titans take on Rohit Sharma’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between GT and MI can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.