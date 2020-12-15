PAK vs NZ T20Is: Azam's absence should not affect our chances, says Miandad

-
ALSO READ
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam's absence in T20Is 'major setback' for us, says Waqar
Babar Azam is Pakistan's future captain in all three formats: PCB CEO
Want to be compared with Pakistan players instead of Kohli: Babar Azam
Inzamam throws weight behind Babar Azam to do well in all formats
Babar Azam's calmness gives him an edge over Virat Kohli: Saqlain Mushtaq
-
Batting great Javed Miandad does not believe that the absence of captain Babar Azam due to injury should affect Pakistan's chances of doing well in the upcoming T20 International series in New Zealand.
The 26-year-old Azam, captain in all three formats, has been ruled out of the T20I series beginning on Friday in Auckland after suffering a thumb fracture during a practice session.
This is sports and life goes on. Even if a great is missing in a team, others have to step up and take responsibility. It should not be an excuse for not performing well, Miandad said in an interview.
Imran Khan or Javed Miandad did not win the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan single-handedly, it was a collective team effort that brought us that glory, said the former captain.
Miandad, who played 124 Tests between 1976 and 1993, said obviously when a top batsman is not available it does make a difference but how other players respond to the challenge will show the character of the team.
Babar's absence should not haunt the team. No doubt, he is our best player at the moment but the team should not come under pressure as there are 11 players in the team who should stand up and be counted in the coming series, he said.
Miandad said New Zealand will not be an easy side because "they have improved a lot in recent years as a team".
"They have always been difficult to beat at home. But we also have some good players who should collectively get together and give their best.
"I think we can win the series if the selected players play fearless and sensible cricket and don't come under pressure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor