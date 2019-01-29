ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Ind vs Pak unlikely; check complete schedule here

-
International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2020 schedule, which will be played between October 18 and November 15, in Australia. The multi-nation tournament will start with several qualifying matches before Australia take on Pakistan in the first match of T20 World Cup on October 24 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team will start their campaign against South Africa on the same day at Perth Stadium.
Defending champions West Indies will play their first Super 12 group stage match against New Zealand on October 25 in Melbourne. The first semi-final will take place at the SCG on November 11, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night. The final will be played at the MCG on November 15. The tournament will be held at eight Australian cities and 13 venues.
Format of ICC T20 world Cup 2020
The top eight teams on ICC World T20 team ranking as on December 31, 2018 directly qualify for Super 12 stage while the 9th (Sri Lanka) and 10th (Bangladesh) ranked team automatically qualify for the first round. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will join other 6 teams through ICC World T20I qualifier which will be decided later this year. From first round, the top 2 teams of each group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.
The number one and two ranked team (Pakistan and India) are placed in different groups and for first time in ICC T20 World Cup, the two teams will not play each other in the group stage. Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand and other two qualifiers will make it to Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, while the Group 2 will have India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers.
Groups in Super 12 Stage
Group 1: Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand, Group A Team 1, Group B Team 2
Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Group B Team 1, Group A Team 2
Here is the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 full schedule here:
|First round
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|18-Oct-20
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3
|Kardinia Park, South Geelong
|8:30 AM
|Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4
|13:30
|19-Oct-20
|Bangladesh v Qualifier B3
|Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
|8:30 AM
|Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B4
|13:30
|20-Oct-20
|Qualifier A3 v Qualifier A4
|Kardinia Park, South Geelong
|8:30 AM
|Sri Lanka v Qualifier A2
|13:30
|21-Oct-20
|Qualifier B3 v Qualifier B4
|Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
|8:30 AM
|Bangladesh v Qualifier B2
|13:30
|22-Oct-20
|Qualifier A2 v Qualifier A3
|Kardinia Park, South Geelong
|8:30 AM
|Sri Lanka v Qualifier A4
|13:30
|23-Oct-20
|Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B3
|Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
|8:30 AM
|Bangladesh v Qualifier B4
|13:30
|Super 12 stage
|24-Oct-20
|Australia v Pakistan
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|13:30
|India v South Africa
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4:30 PM
|25-Oct-20
|A1 v B2
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|8:30 AM
|New Zealand v Windies
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|13:30
|26-Oct-20
|Afghanistan v A2
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|11:30 AM
|England v B1
|4:30 PM
|27-Oct-20
|New Zealand v B2
|Blundstone Arena, Hobart
|1:30 PM
|28-Oct-20
|Afghanistan v B1
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|11:30 AM
|Australia v Windies
|4:30 PM
|29-Oct-20
|Pakistan v A1
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|8.30 AM
|India v A2
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1.30 PM
|30-Oct-20
|England v South Africa
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|1.30 PM
|Windies v B2
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4.30 PM
|31-Oct-20
|Pakistan v New Zealand
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
|9.30 AM
|Australia v A1
|2.30 PM
|1-Nov-20
|South Africa v Afghanistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9.00 AM
|India v England
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1.30 PM
|2-Nov-20
|A2 v B1
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|8.30 AM
|New Zealand v A1
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
|2.30 PM
|3-Nov-20
|Pakistan v Windies
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9.00 AM
|Australia v B2
|2.00 PM
|4-Nov-20
|England v Afghanistan
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
|2.30 PM
|5-Nov-20
|South Africa v A2
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9.00 AM
|India v B1
|2.00 PM
|6-Nov-20
|Pakistan v B2
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|8.30 AM
|Australia v New Zealand
|1.30 PM
|7-Nov-20
|England v A2
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9.00 AM
|Windies v A1
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1.30 PM
|8-Nov-20
|South Africa v B1
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|8.30 AM
|India v Afghanistan
|1.30 PM
|Semi-finals
|11-Nov-20
|TBD vs TBD
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|1.30 PM
|12-Nov-20
|TBD vs TBD
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|2.00 PM
|Final
|15-Nov-20
|TBD vs TBD
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1.30 PM IST