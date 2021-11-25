Ind-Pak 2021 WC clash becomes most viewed T20I match: ICC

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
-
Cricket and sports fans across the world enjoyed unparalleled coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 when the tournament returned after five years. The pinnacle of the shortest format of the sport offered explosive cricket and entertainment for everyone and featured cricket's biggest names and best teams.
The event, the biggest ever cricket tournament to be staged in the UAE and Oman, broke viewership records in several regions, including garnering a record reach of television reach of 167 million and record consumption of 15.9 billion minutes in India on the Star India Network, for the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash.
The encounter is now the most viewed T20I match in history, exceeding the previous high of the India-West Indies semi-final match from the 2016 edition of the ICC event held in India.
The overall TV consumption for the full tournament in India was recorded at 112 billion minutes, despite India's early exit from the tournament. Viewership share amidst younger audiences in India (children below the age of 15) was at a healthy 18.5 per cent at the back of a highly successful marketing campaign "Live the Game" targeting a younger demographic.
Digital consumption for the tournament saw explosive growth on Disney+ Hotstar in India, adding significantly to the overall television viewership in the market.
In the UK, viewership for the India v Pakistan match grew by 60 per cent on Sky UK whereas the overall viewership for the market went up by 7 per cent.
ICC's partnership with Facebook was a driver for the significant increase in video views, with a total of 4.3 billion views across all channels for the tournament, compared to 3.6 billion views which were garnered for the 2019 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
The consumption across ICC's digital assets also grew, recording a total of 2.55 billion minutes. ICC's social media channels also saw significant growth in the engagement at 618 million across those platforms, which is a 28 per cent jump since the 2019 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said: "We are pleased with these outstanding global viewership numbers, that demonstrate the power of T20I cricket to attract a huge audience across the globe on linear and digital platforms. It reinforces our belief that there is a significant opportunity and appetite to grow the game in our strategic growth markets including the USA, so more fans can enjoy it, more kids are inspired by it and sponsors and broadcasters want to be a part of it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor