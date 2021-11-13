T20 WC final: Finch reckons toss won't be big factor against New Zealand

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
IND vs NZ WTC final toss: New Zealand wins toss and asks India to bat first
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
IND vs NZ: Kohli, Williamson set to renew captaincy rivalry in WTC final
-
Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday reckoned that toss would not be a big factor in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
"Absolutely it can be overcome. At some point, to win this tournament you're going to have to win batting first. I was actually hoping to lose the toss against Pakistan because I would have loved to put a score on the board in that semi-final. It was one of those ones where you're probably never going to bat first but you don't mind if you have to. It's the same going into the final," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Finch as saying.
"We saw it in the IPL final. Chennai were able to put a big score on the board and really squeeze there. It comes down to the day. If you can put a total on the board and make the opposition take risks early in their innings, then that's what it's all about," he added.
Finch also said that every team throughout the world wants to chase in the shortest format, but he also talked about the importance of putting big scores on the board.
"I reckon around the world a lot of teams love chasing in T20 cricket. It does come with its risks, though. If an opposition puts up a big total on the board, it can be difficult to chase it down, regardless of where you're playing. It's a Catch 22, but the trend of the tournament has been chasing," said Finch.
"Anytime you play New Zealand you know how much of a contest it's going to be. They're so disciplined in all three facets of the game. Their fielding is outstanding and they're a team you have to be on for all 40 overs if you're going to get over the line. They seem to just hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down. They fight and scrap in every situation," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor