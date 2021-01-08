Since Test debut, Pant has dropped more catches than anyone: Ponting

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Players to stay in Melbourne for another week
IND vs AUS: We are always better team when Warner plays, says Paine
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit returns as opener, Saini to make debut at SCG
Ponting slams Australian batsmen for lacking intent against Indian bowlers
There is 'tension' after source-based comments from India camp, says Paine
-
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Thursday slammed Rishabh Pant for his below-par wicket-keeping on the opening day of the third Test here, stating that the Indian youngster has dropped more catches than any other keeper since his debut and needs to work harder.
Check IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live score and match updates here
Pant, on the first day at the SCG, dropped Will Pucovski on 26 and 32 respectively as the debutant opener went on to score 62. The two unlucky bowlers were Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.
"Since his debut in Test cricket, he's dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world. That highlights he has got some work to do with his keeping," Ponting told 'cricket.com.au'.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
"The one's (dropped catches) today are two that should be taken, simple as that," he said.
Ponting said that on a flat track, Pucovski could have caused more damage with a daddy hundred.
"It's probably lucky for Rishabh that Pucovski didn't go on and make a big hundred or a double hundred and looking at the wicket, it looks like an unbelievable surface," Ponting, who also happens to be Pant's head coach at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, said.
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
"I'm sure when Rishabh put those catches down, he would have thought the worst and 'here we go, he's really going to make me pay' but (Pucovski) didn't today."
Ponting said that Pant's keeping will always keep him under scanner.
"I've said it all along, the knock on Rishabh is always going to be on his keeping," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor