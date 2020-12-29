Ind vs Aus: Umesh Yadav to miss third Test, Natarajan likely cover

-
Melbourne [Australia], December 29 (ANI): India pacer Umesh Yadav who limped off with tearing pain in his calf muscle on the third day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Monday will miss the third Test of the four-match series.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the Indian camp said that he will be looking to get back 100 percent for the last game.
"His scans have come in and he will miss the third Test as well. He will now look at making a return for the last game of the series as we have more than two weeks to go before we play the final game from January 15," the source said.
Asked how that places the bowling unit, the source said T Natarajan who had a brilliant run in the limited-overs series could be added to the main Test squad. "With limited options available, the team management can ask for Natarajan to be added to the squad," the source said.
The fast bowler underwent scans after he complained of pain in his calf muscle while bowling on the third day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Umesh limped over on completing his follow-through during his fourth over following which he was taken back to the dressing room. India is already without the services of pacer Mohammad Shami as the pacer flew home having fractured his hand.
"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," the Board of Control for Cricket in India had informed in a media update.
While Umesh bowled only 3.3 overs in Australia's second essay, he dismissed Joe Burns to give the visitors the perfect start after the batsmen ensured India finished their first innings with a lead of 130 runs.
Speaking to the media at the end of the day's proceedings, Mohammed Siraj failed to give an update and had said: "The physio will give an update regarding Umesh."
Commenting on the team's plan after Umesh walked off, Siraj said they looked to keep it tight and bowl dot balls. "After Umesh bhai went off the field. We focused on bowling in tandem and kept our focus on bowling maiden overs and dot balls as the wicket was not helping much," he explained.
