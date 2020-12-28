India vs Australia 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: AUS 65-2 at Tea, trails by 67 runs
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 highlights: Rahane's ton helps India post 277-5
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 highlights: IND trail by 159 runs; 36-1 at stumps
India vs Australia 2nd Test: MCG's drop-in pitch may not up to mark
Check Australia vs India 2nd Test playing 11 and head to head details
-
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering an injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia here on Monday.
Umesh, 33, seemed to have injured his knee while bowling his fourth over and the Australian second innings' eight, having dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of delivery in only his second over.
Check IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE SCORE and match updates here
In the middle of fine spell, the bowler seemed to be in pain and called for attention immediately, after which he limped back to dressing room.
Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed the eighth over.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury could only add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.
With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs.
India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor