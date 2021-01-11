Ind vs Aus: Visitors have shown great mental resilience, says Vaughan

-
-
Going into the India-Australia Test series, former England skipper Michael Vaughan had predicted that the visitors will lose the four-match series 4-0. But on Monday, he praised the efforts of Team India as they eked out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Vaughan even predicted that Rishabh Pant will become a world-beater in all three formats of the game. Pant had scored 97 runs in the fourth and final innings of the Sydney Test to build the platform for an epic draw. India walking away with a draw at the SCG has impressed the former England skipper. He even praised Ajinkya Rahane's side for showing great mental resilience.
"Love Test Cricket ... This Indian team have shown in the last 2 Tests Great skill but more so much more mental resilience ... btw I believe @RishabhPant17 is a special player who will have a period of dominance in all formats soon," tweeted Vaughan.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with an epic draw against Australia and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1.
Batting out 258 balls with a fierce home team throwing everything it had up its sleeves is no mean feat. But the Indian duo of Vihari and R Ashwin stood ground and managed to do just that as they eked out a draw in what was nothing short of an action-packed fifth day. Batting out 131 overs -- the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 -- showed exactly what Ashwin meant when he spoke about playing like true warriors at the end of the fourth day's play at the SCG.
A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win.
With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
