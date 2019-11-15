Ind vs Ban: Mayank continues scintillating form, scores third Test century

Opener Mayank Agarwal scored his third Test century during the second day of India's first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday. This is also his third Test ton in four matches thus far and the Karnataka batsman has continued a scintillating run of form that has seen him smash over 700 runs in his eight-Test career.

Mayank played the role of an anchor as he initially shared a 91-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and then went on to stitch another partnership with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. He hit 15 fours and one six on his way to the hundred.

Mayank had finished the first session of Day 2 on 91 and managed to stay focussed to get over the line in the early exchanges of the second session.

Mayank has led the way with the bat as India continues their domination in the first Test against Bangladesh. India are gunning for a record-extending 12th consecutive series win at home.

The opening day also belonged to the Indians as the pace bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav stole the show as they skittled out Bangladesh for a mere 150 after skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and decided to bat first on a wicket that had quite some help for the fast bowlers.