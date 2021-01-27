India vs England: Jonny Bairstow 'raring to go' in Tests after rest

-
Jonny Bairstow says he will be "raring to go" against India after completing his rest period. Bairstow is one of three players who have been rested for the first two Tests in India and are presently in England.
"If they hadn't given me the break now, then when? It's the way of the world at the moment. There's no one who plays all three formats who is doing the whole tour," Bairstow was quoted as saying by Evening Standard.
England's decision to rest Bairstow for the first two Tests in India had been criticised by former captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.
While Vaughan said that Bairstow was the only player in England's top order who is "playing the sub-continent conditions with any control or calmness," Pietersen urged England to not be "disrespectful" to India and their own fans by not picking their best players for the tour.
"It's tricky. It's a huge summer and winter and sadly you can't do everything. You do need to get out of the bubble and see your loved ones. After a rest, I'll be raring to go in India," said Bairstow.
The wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the Test squad after the 2019 Ashes in their recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.
"I've absolutely loved being back. I was a bit emotional yesterday being back in the dressing room when you've won a series reaffirms why you keep doing it and never give up. It's special," said Bairstow.
"I'd have liked to get a big score but I'm really happy with how I've played having not played a huge amount of red-ball cricket for a little while, to come back in and spend the amount of time at the crease and contribute the way I have is really pleasing."
