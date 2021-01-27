ENG vs IND: England cricket team arrives in Chennai for Test series

-
ALSO READ
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
ENG vs IND 2021: England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches
ENG vs IND: England squad will get only 3 days to train before Chennai Test
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
IND vs ENG: Hussain urges England to 'rethink' decision to rest Bairstow
-
Members of the England cricket team including captain Joe Root arrived in the city on Wednesday for the four-match series against India with the first two Tests to be played here.
Some of the Indian players and members of the support staff also landed in this southern city, airport sources said.
Root and Co flew in from Sri Lanka at around 10.30 AM and headed to the hotel where members of the two teams will be put up as part of the bio-bubble, a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association official said.
The England team had on Monday completed a 2-0 series sweep of the Tests against Sri Lanka with Root slamming two big centuries.
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer had arrived in the city on Sunday and are in quarantine.
While a few Indian players including star batsman Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane arrived on Tuesday night, some others like Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, star of the series clinching victory in the Brisbane Test, reached on Wednesday morning.
Team coach Ravi Shastri flew in from Mumbai as did several other players from destinations across the country.
Skipper Virat Kohli is scheduled to arrive later on Wednesday.
The players of the two teams will be staying at Hotel Leela Palace in a bio-bubble as part of quarantine protocols and will undergo testing for COVID-19, the TNCA official said.
"They will be in quarantine for six days and are set to start practising from February 2," the official added.
The first Test will be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium from February 5 and the second from February 13.
Chennai had last hosted a Test match in December 2016 against England.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor