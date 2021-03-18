JUST IN
IND vs ENG LIVE, 4th T20: Can India's top-order unsettle England's pacers?

India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, India vs England
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Indian cricket team must find ways to tackle the unsettling pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to keep the five-match T20 International series, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on England in the 4th T20 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad today. England took 2-1 lead and are just one win away from overhauling the series.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
 
India vs England playing 11
 
All eyes are on India's playing 11 as it would be interesting to see whether team management sticks with KL Rahul, who scored two ducks in the series so far, over Suryakumar Yadav who was dropped after his debut game. Suryakumar did not get a chance to bat in his debut T20 match.

CHECK IND vs ENG 4th T20 playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
 
IND vs ENG live toss time and predictions
 
The team batting second has won all the matches at Motera Stadium in the series and it is likely to be the same way in today’s match too. So, both the captains – Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan – would look to win the toss and opt to bowl first on the tricky Motera wicket.
 
India vs England 4th T20 live scorecard
 
 
 
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs ENG 4th T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast

IND vs ENG 4th T20 live telecast for free

You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 4th T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…

