IND vs ENG LIVE, 4th T20: Can India's top-order unsettle England's pacers?
India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11 and match updates here
India vs England | India cricket team | Motera Stadium
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
India vs England playing 11
All eyes are on India's playing 11 as it would be interesting to see whether team management sticks with KL Rahul, who scored two ducks in the series so far, over Suryakumar Yadav who was dropped after his debut game. Suryakumar did not get a chance to bat in his debut T20 match.
IND vs ENG live toss time and predictions
The team batting second has won all the matches at Motera Stadium in the series and it is likely to be the same way in today’s match too. So, both the captains – Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan – would look to win the toss and opt to bowl first on the tricky Motera wicket.
India vs England 4th T20 live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 4th T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 4th T20 live telecast for freeYou can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 4th T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
