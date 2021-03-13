IND vs ENG T20: India's new batting plan fails, but Iyer stays hopeful

Virat Kohli's India got a rude awakening in the first T20 International against England after their batting, which was expected to present a new, power-packed approach, failed to get going.

India could make only 124/7 and lost the game to England by eight wickets.

While Kohli admitted that batsmen failed to read the wicket, teammate who was the only one to shine -- scoring 67 out of India's 124, said the approach won't change at all.

"It will definitely not change. Because if you see the batting line-up we have and the power-hitters down the line, we really don't have to change anything to be honest. We have come with a plan and we need to execute it as much as possible. Because going into the world Cup, we have to see to it that we have ticked all the boxes and this we have to try as much as possible. This is a five-match series, so it is a perfect time to see what us," said Iyer while speaking to the media after the match.

Kohli had a day before the match pointed out that the team will change its batting philosophy and the innings will not revolve around one batsman. Instead, he said, it will have power-hitting batsmen hitting out from the word go.

Iyer, however, was forced to follow the old model and bat till the 20th over after coming in at the start of the sixth over with India three wickets down. The right-handed batsman made a 48-ball 67 and held together the innings which could see no other major contribution.

"Coming into the Indian team, you have to be very flexible with in terms of your batting position. To be honest, I haven't made any changes. It is just the mindset -- what number you go in, what the team requires and I just bat out the situation. Today was obviously a challenging condition," added Iyer.

"It was a challenging situation, we had to keep playing natural game and keep ticking scoreboard irrespective of losing early wickets."

