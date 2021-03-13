Check India vs England 2nd T20 playing 11, head-to-head, pitch report here

-
Indian cricket team would look to bounce back in the five-match T20 International series, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops against England in the second T20 on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. India suffered a torrid batting collapse in the first T20 as top three batsmen, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, scored only 5 runs and the team never recovered from it. Surely, India missed in-form Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order. However, Rohit may not return to India playing 11 for the 2nd T20. Kohli said at the toss that team management would like to rest Rohit for first two T20 Internationals.
India vs England 2nd T20 playing 11 prediction
Indian team management, though, look to make few changes in its bowling department given England batsmen smashed the spinners all-round the park. India could drop Washington Sundar or Axar Patel to draft in Navdeep Saini, whose extra pace can provide variety in the bowling department.
Meanwhile Suryakumar Yadav still has to wait to get his debut game as Shreyas Iyer scored a well-complied half-century at Number 4.
England, on the other hand, would look to retain its winning combination unless there is some injury or niggle concern before the start of IND vs ENG 2nd T20 match.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England 2nd T20: Motera pitch report
The Motera wicket for the first T20 International was dual paced in the first innings but ball came onto the bat in the second innings as England opener went hammer and tongs in the powerplay. The pitch for the second T20 would remain the same as the first. However, dew play a major role in the second innings.
India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals
Total matches played: 15
India won: 7
England won: 8
T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores, other records
India cricket team vs England in T20Is
Highest score: 218-4
Lowest score: 120-9
England cricket team vs India in T20Is
Highest score: 200-6
Lowest score: 80-all out
India vs England 2nd T20 match prediction
England would start favourites in the second T20 International on March 14 given it outplayed India in all the departments during first T20. However, India could make a strong comeback in Sunday’s game as the top order would be raring to make a statement after a poor show.
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
Here are the squads of both the teams:India squad for T20 Internationals: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).
England squad for T20 Internationals: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.
