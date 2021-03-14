- Bank operations may be hit on Mon, Tue due to nationwide unions' strike
- India FX reserves surpass Russia's to become world's 4th biggest
- Bank credit grows by 6.36% while deposits jump by 11.41%: RBI data
- Drastic changes in monetary policy framework can upset bond market: Rajan
- EC concludes injuries sustained by Mamata not result of attack: Report
- Modi's next election play is ensuring clean water in all 192 mn rural homes
IND vs ENG LIVE, 2nd T20: Will Rohit Sharma return to India playing 11?
India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11 and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | Motera Stadium
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
India vs England playing 11
Virat Kohli is likely to continue with same opening combination, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, as he informed during the toss in 2nd T20 that team management has decided to rest Rohit Sharma for first two T20 Internationals. But India may make some changes in its bowling department and bring Navdeep Saini in India playing 11. Meanwhile, England is likely to field an unchanged team line-up.
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 live toss time and pitch conditions
The toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 6:30 pm IST. The Motera wicket is likely to be dual paced in the first innings while dew might come in play as the game progresses. So, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first and use favourable batting condition to chase the target.
India vs England 2nd T20 live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 2nd T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh