Check India vs England 2nd T20 live toss time, live streaming details here

would look to continue its dominance in T20 International, when Eoin Morgan-led side takes on Virat Kohli’s India in the 2nd T20 of the five match series on March 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad. Indian team management needs to check its plan strategically going into the second game after suffering an eight wicket drubbing in the first match.



Before the first T20 International, India skipper Kohli had said that fans would see a more expressive and aggressive brand of cricket, but the things went haywire after India famous batting collapse unfolded in the first T20 at Motera Stadium on Friday. India might make some changes in the bowling department as England openers scored 60 runs in the power play in comparison to India’s 22-3.





Yuzvendra Chahal during IND vs ENG 1st T20I at Motera Stadium.

The IND vs ENG 2nd T20 will take place on March 14, Sunday.The venue for the 2nd T20 International between India and England is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.The Sardar Patel stadium is renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs England 3rd Test on February 24.The 2nd T20 match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 7:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm GMT.The India vs England live toss for the 2nd T20 between the and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 6:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm GMT.The England vs India 2nd T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

How to live stream the India vs England 2nd T20I in India?

The live streaming of India vs England 2nd T20 will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND T20 matches on its terrestrial network.