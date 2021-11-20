Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Felt KL should have been given MoM award, says Harshal

-
India pacer Harshal Patel said opener KL Rahul should have been awarded the Man of the Match award in the second T20I against New Zealand instead of him.
India sealed the T20I series with a 2-0 lead after registering a thumping seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday on the back of a brilliant show at the top by Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma. This after the bowlers led by Harshal put on a disciplined show.
"It took me a lot of time to make my debut, but I do not have any regrets. I am very happy, my learnings are helping me and I could not have asked for a better debut. I stick to my process, I knew that I was playing for India but my skillset would not change. You have to adapt as per the conditions. I decided that yorker would not be possible to execute with the wet ball and I went with the slower ball option," Harshal told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on bcci.tv.
"I did not expect winning the Man of the Match, I felt KL should have been given this award. But I am not complaining," he added.
KL Rahul (65) and Rohit (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. Chasing 154, India cruised along with 16 balls to spare as Rohit and Rahul stitched a 117-run opening stand.
Harshal had a fantastic start to his career as he scalped two crucial wickets and he bowled economically in the death overs.
