Martin Guptill surpasses Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20s

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.
Guptill surpassed Kohli during the T20 match of the three-match series. India's Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.
Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli's 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters' standings with more than 3000 runs.
#StatChat | @Martyguptill goes top in Men's T20Is! Guptill's 31 tonight in Ranchi moved him ahead of Inidia's Virat Kohli on the international T20 run scoring ladder. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/GxGlAHWia2 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/MEsH7j0yag— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2021
Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.
