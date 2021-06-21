Ind vs NZ, WTC Final: ICC to sell tickets for reserve day at reduced rates

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
IND vs NZ: Conditions in UK will favour Kiwis in WTC final, says Cummins
'India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers'
ICC WTC: India, NZ to be joint winners if final ends in a draw or tie
-
The ICC will be slashing the ticket rates for the reserve sixth day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand which has been severely affected by inclement weather.
After the entire first day's play was washed out, the second day witnessed 64.4 overs being bowled while 76.3 overs was sent down between the two teams on the third day on Sunday.
The fourth day's play is also affected with the first session already washed out and the sixth day, which ICC had kept as the reserve, is certainly coming to effect.
"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines," an ICC source told PTI on Monday.
For the WTC final, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296) and GBP 75 (INR 7722).
The new rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722) and GBP 50 (INR 5148).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor