India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup T20 final

-
ALSO READ
Trans athletes barred from int'l rugby league over perceived 'risks'
India win toss, opt to bat against Sri Lanka in 1st women's T20I
Women's Asia Cup: lndia opts to bat against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet rested
CWG 2022: Final was superb advert for women's Cricket, says ICC CEO
CWG 2022: Meghana out of quarantine; set to play against Australia
-
India beat Thailand by 74 runs to enter women's Asia Cup final here on Thursday.
Chasing 149 for a win, Thailand could only score 74 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.
Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham scored 21 each for Thailand, while Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3 for 7.
Earlier, sent in to bat, India made 148 for six.
Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively.
Sornnarin Tippoch was the best bowler for Thailand with figures of 3/24.
Brief Scores:
India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24).
Thailand: 74 for 9 in 20 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21; Deepti Sharma 3/7).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 11:59 IST