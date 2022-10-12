Injured Chahar ruled out; Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join team for T20 WC

Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was a strong contender to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, has been ruled of the marquee event due to a back injury, BCCI sources said on Wednesday.

While Chahar, a stand-by player for the World Cup, will miss the plane to Australia, the national selectors have asked pacers Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur to join the squad.

The trio will fly to Australia on Wednesday night.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements, Mohammed Shami, and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

One among the three pacers will replace Bumrah in the squad of 15.

Since the team has time till October 15 to announce Bumrah's replacement, the team management has time to check out form and fitness of all three pacers.

Chahar had competed in the T20 series against South Africa but developed a back issue and was forced to skip the ODI series. He reported to National Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

Chahar missed cricketing action for nearly six months early this year after suffering a hamstring tear, which was followed by a back injury. He came back during the tour of Zimbabwe.

Pacers' timely arrival in Australia will give them time enough to acclimatisation to the conditions Down Under. In case their services are required, they will ready for the contest.

Shami with his artistry and experience leads the race but Siraj was excellent in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, where he emerged Player of the Series. Siraj took five wickets, including three in the Ranchi ODI, in three games.

Shardul with his all round abilities will provide cover to Hardik Pandya but most likely he will be in stand-by list.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to travel for the time being and will only join the team in case the team asks for a batter's replacement.

Bishnoi will travel in case there is any injury to Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Shreyas has been told that Deepak Hooda is fit, so he would only be called if any specialist batter gets injured. He has been asked to play Mushtaq Ali trophy and remain ready.

