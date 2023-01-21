LATEST NEWS
Business Standard

India crushes New Zealand by 8 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 lead

India outplayed New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday

India vs New Zealand | Team India

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

India cricket team for the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Hyderabad. Photo: Twitter/BCCI

India outplayed New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Opting to field, Indian pacers were on the mark as the hosts bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 108 in 34.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India as the veteran pacer snared three wickets while Hardik Pandya (2/26) and Washington Sundar (2/7) accounted for two batters each.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fifty to lead India to a comfortable win.

India had won the series opener by 12 runs earlier this week.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36; Mohammed Shami 3/18, Wahsington Sundar 2/7).

India: 111 for 2 in 20.

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 19:36 IST

