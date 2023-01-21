India crushes New Zealand by 8 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 lead

-
ALSO READ
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
How reliable is India's China trade data?
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
-
India outplayed New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.
Opting to field, Indian pacers were on the mark as the hosts bowled out New Zealand for a paltry 108 in 34.3 overs.
Mohammed Shami (3/18) was the pick of the bowlers for India as the veteran pacer snared three wickets while Hardik Pandya (2/26) and Washington Sundar (2/7) accounted for two batters each.
In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fifty to lead India to a comfortable win.
India had won the series opener by 12 runs earlier this week.
Brief scores:
New Zealand: 108 all out in 34.3 overs (Glenn Phillips 36; Mohammed Shami 3/18, Wahsington Sundar 2/7).
India: 111 for 2 in 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 19:36 IST