India vs NZ: Play resumes but rain-hit match reduced to 29 overs a side

Play resumed in the second ODI between India and New Zealand but the match has been reduced to 29-overs-a-side after a four-hour rain delay, here on Sunday.
The match was stopped when India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs.
As per the changed conditions, there would be just a 10-minute break between the two innings and no drinks break will be taken.
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 11:51 IST