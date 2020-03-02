India humbled as New Zealand win Christchurch Test, clinch series 2-0

New Zealand on Monday defeated India by seven wickets in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval, thereby clean-sweeping the two-match series.

After bowling out India for a mere 124 in their second innings, New Zealand chased down the target in the second session on Day 3 losing three wickets.

The hosts completed the job with openers (52) and (55) doing the bulk of the scoring.

picked up two wickets wickets and Umesh Yadav one after the Kiwi openers had put on a solid 103-run stand.

Earlier, resuming the third day on 90 for six, India lost overnight batsmen Hanuma Vihari (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) early and the tail also could not survive for long.

For the hosts, lead pacer Trent Boult finished with impressive figures of 4/28 and his new ball partner Tim Southee was equally good, taking three wickets for 36 runs at the Hagley Oval.

The pace duo maintained the pressure on the Indian batsmen and picked up wickets quickly to give the home team an opportunity to complete the match with plenty of time to spare.

India had scored 242 in their first innings and New Zealand were all out for 235 to give the visitors a slender seven-run lead.

The Black Caps had won the first Test by 10 wickets in Wellington.