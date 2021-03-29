India move to 7th position on ICC WC Super League standings

-
ALSO READ
SA to visit Ireland in July for historic first full limited-overs tour
New Zealand grab full Super League points against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies
Pakistan cricket team to tour S Africa in April for limited-overs series
World Test C'ship: India won't lose points due to Chennai pitch rating
-
India moved up to seventh position on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings after their seven-run win over England in the third ODI. The victory helped India seal a 2-1 win over England in the series.
Despite the loss, England remain the top-ranked team in the standings with 40 points. England have played nine matches in the league out of which they have won four and lost five. India, on the other hand, have played six matches, winning three and losing as many. While England are on 40 points, India are on 29.
The Super League started on July 30, 2020 with England's three-match series against Ireland. It includes the 12 full members of the ICC along with the Netherlands, who won the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship to qualify for the competition.
Teams that finish within the top eight will gain automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India. Since India are the hosts, they have already gained automatic qualification but are a part of the league anyhow.
--IANS
rkm/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor