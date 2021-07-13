India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

-
India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest here.
He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.
In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883.
He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.
He was also a national selector during early part of 2000.
Yaspal Sharma cricket career
The right-handed batsman, who was the backbone of India's middle-order in the 1983 World Cup, played 37 Test matches, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs scoring 883 runs. He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8933 runs.
Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY
Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones #YashpalSharma— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021
Devastating news of the passing of Yash Paaji. He was one of the hero’s of 1983 World Cup winning team and was a very affable person. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Thoughts and Prayers. Om Shantipic.twitter.com/k4EB3fz0fU— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 13, 2021
Oh dear, so sorry to hear of the death of Yashpal Sharma who played such a big part in one of Indian cricket's most glorious hours #WorldCup1983. Too early to go. Condolences to his family.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 13, 2021
