India's Australia tour likely to begin either in Adelaide or Brisbane

Indian team's tour of Australia, slated to begin towards the end of the year, will begin either in Adelaide or Brisbane and not in Perth after Western Australia state government said that there won't be any relaxation in quarantine rules in their territory.

According to a report in cricket news website ESPNcricinfo, the Adelaide Oval is prepared to host back-to-back Tests, including a day-night match as well as the Boxing Day against India later during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in case the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is not available because of rising cases in the state of Victoria.



Check Australia vs India latest cricket news and updates here

"We didn't think it was acceptable to have the team return from a high-risk overseas location and then take part in normal training activities outside of quarantine, before flying out to another state to play games." Mark McGowan, the Premier of the WA state government, was quoted as saying in the report.

"There were just too many risks in the model put forward by Cricket Australia. We need to remain vigilant and do the right thing by all Western Australians and not take unnecessary chances."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to allow their players to train during the quarantine period inside the bio-bubble, but in Perth that won't be possible.

"We acknowledge the WA government has a firm position on quarantine and border arrangements," a CA spokesperson said.

"The Australian men's team will not be quarantining in Perth upon their return from the UK," he added.

Australia are currently in England for a limited-overs series, consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs.