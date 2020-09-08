JUST IN
England vs Australia: Jos Buttler to miss the third T20I on Tuesday

Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20I, left England's bio-bubble on Sunday evening following the team's six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals

Press Trust of India  |  Southampton 

England's wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final T20 match against Australia on Tuesday to be with his family, the country's cricket board announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20, left England's bio-bubble on Sunday evening following the team's six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals.

"He will miss England's final Vitality IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England leads the three-match T20 series 2-0.

As a member of the Test team, Buttler spent two months in the bio-secure bubble for the red-ball series against West Indies and Pakistan before joining the white-ball team for Australia's tour of England.

"Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday," the statement read.

After the final T20 at the Ageas Bowl, the two teams will move to Manchester for the three-match ODI series, starting Friday.
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 16:39 IST

