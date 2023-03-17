LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
IND vs AUS: Wankhede attracts a big crowd for first ODI since 2020
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India vs Australia 1st ODI match: India bowl all out Australia for 188

India bowled out Australia for 188 in the first of the three-match ODI series here on Friday

Topics
Cricket | India vs Australia

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo by Alessandro Bogliari on Unsplash
Photo by Alessandro Bogliari on Unsplash

India bowled out Australia for 188 in the first of the three-match ODI series here on Friday.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first and his bowling unit, led by the seasoned Mohammed Shami (3/17), fired at the Wankhede Stadium to finish off Australia's innings in just 35.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj also got three wickets.

Opening in place of the injured David Warner, Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with a 65-ball 81, but the rest, including skipper Steve Smith, failed to make any worthwhile contribution.

Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments.

Brief scores:

Australia: 188 all out in 35.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 81; Mohammed Shami 3/17, Mohammed Siraj 3/29) vs India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cricket

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:45 IST

`