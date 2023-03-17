India vs Australia 1st ODI match: India bowl all out Australia for 188

India bowled out Australia for 188 in the first of the three-match ODI series here on Friday.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first and his bowling unit, led by the seasoned Mohammed Shami (3/17), fired at the Wankhede Stadium to finish off Australia's innings in just 35.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj also got three wickets.

Opening in place of the injured David Warner, Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with a 65-ball 81, but the rest, including skipper Steve Smith, failed to make any worthwhile contribution.

Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments.

Brief scores:



Australia: 188 all out in 35.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 81; Mohammed Shami 3/17, Mohammed Siraj 3/29) vs India.

