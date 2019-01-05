India vs Australia 4th Test: Bad light stops play on Day 3, Aus 236/6

Bad light stopped play on the third day of the fourth and final Test between India and here Saturday.

were struggling at 236 for six when poor visibility forced the umpires to stop the proceedings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

When the players walked off the field, and were batting on 28 and 25, respectively, as trailed India's first-innings total of 622 for seven declared by 386 runs.

Brief scores:



India first innings: 622/7 declared in 167.2 overs



Australia 1st innings: 236/6 in 83.3 overs ( 79; Ravindra Jadeja 2/51, Kuldeep Yadav 3/71).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)