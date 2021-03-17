India vs England: Enjoyed extra bounce on pitches, says pace bowler Wood

Pace bowler returned to the England side after missing the second match and took India by storm getting three early wickets from where India could never recover despite a heroic captain's knock by Virat Kohli.

England beat India by eight wickets in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"My role in the team is to try and bang it on a good length and make something happen," said Wood after the match.

"The two pitches I've played on have a bit of bounce and I enjoyed those conditions," he added.

The lanky right-arm pace bowler, who clocked close to 150 miles an hour, bowled a spell of 3/14 in the first three overs to dent India's start and although he conceded 17 runs in the fourth over, his early blows did the trick for England.

"It's a shame that I went for runs in the last over, but credit to Virat. He is a fantastic player and is very hard to bowl at and he played some great shots in the end. It's good to play against great players and test yourself," added Wood.

Wood got rid of K.L. Rahul, going through his defences and handing him his second duck in a row.

He then followed it up with the wickets of Rohit Sharma, off a short delivery and later of Shreyas Iyer whom he trapped with a wide delivery.

Wood had returned figures of 1/20 in the first T20 International.

