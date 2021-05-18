India women's team to tour Australia for Test, white-ball series in Sep

-
ALSO READ
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI playing 11: Pant replaces Iyer in India playing 11
Check India vs England 3rd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11: Krunal, Prasidh to make debut today
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI highlights: India wins by 7 runs, clinches series 2-1
-
The India women's cricket team is set to tour Australia for the first time in 15 years for a one-off Test and a white-ball series in September.
Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) are yet to make an announcement, Australian pace bowler Megan Schutt recently revealed on 'No Balls: The Cricket Podcast' that her country will play a home series against India in September, with a preparatory camp in Darwin, ESPNcricinfo.com reported.
The India women's team last toured Australia in 2006 under captain Mithali Raj and lost the one-off Test in Adelaide by an innings and four runs. That team comprised Anjum Chopra, Jhulan Goswami and Neetu David among others.
In all, the two teams have played nine Tests, with Australia leading 4-0. Five matches have ended as draw.
India women are currently gearing up for a month-long tour of England in June-July.
They will play a one-off Test against England from June 16-19 at Bristol, which will be followed by three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.
This is the first time since 2014 that the Mithali Raj-led India will play two Tests in a calendar year.
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor