Bancroft backtracks, says no new information to offer on ball-tampering row

Cameron Bancroft has informed Cricket Australia that he has no new information to give on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal after CA's offer to reinvestigate the matter, backtracking on his earlier claim that team's other bowlers could have been aware of the illegal plot.
It has emerged that Bancroft, who is currently playing for Durham in the English County Championship, has responded to CA's integrity unit, that had reached out to him in search of new information on the infamous incident.
"Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in the UK, had responded overnight on Monday in a conciliatory manner and indicated that he did not have significant new information to share with CA," the 'Sydney Morning Herald' newspaper, quoting sources familiar with the situation, reported.
"Bancroft is said to have told CA he is supportive of the investigation and satisfied with the outcome," it added.
The Australian bowling attack in the Cape Town Test had comprised pacers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and spinner Nathan Lyon.
According to the report, Bancroft has reached out to the bowlers in order to explain his recent comments.
"...Bancroft had claimed he was left flustered by the unexpected line of questioning and that there was no malice behind his remarks."
The 28-year-old right hander was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa in 2018.
In an interview last week, Bancroft was twice asked if the bowlers knew about his actions and both times he said it was "pretty self- explanatory".
The trio of Bancroft, then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for their roles in the scandal which led to a review of Australia's win-at-all-cost team culture.
While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, Smith and Warner were suspended for a year each.
Head coach Darren Lehmann also resigned in the aftermath of the scandal.
In the wake of Bancroft's recent statements, CA has come under severe criticism for how it handled the investigation.
Former skipper Michael Clarke has accused the body of sweeping the issue under the carpet while ex-wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist alleged CA did not carry out a thorough investigation.
Warner's manager James Erskine also lashed out, saying his client, Smith and Bancroft were "treated despicably.
