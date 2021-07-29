Indian rowers Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh finish 11th overall in Tokyo Olympics

Indian rowers, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, ended 11th over in the men's lightweight double sculls competition at the on Thursday.

In Thursday's Final B, the race held to decide the classifications for crews that had failed to advance from the semifinals, the Indian pair rowed hard and finished fifth with a time of 6 minutes 29.66 seconds at the Sea Forest Waterway. Spanish finished first with a timing of 6:15.45 and Poland came second in 6:16.01.

The 11th place is the best performance ever by any Indian rowing crew at the

The scullers had come up with their best timing in the semifinals when they clocked 6:24.41 but could not make it to the top three, who made it to the final. Ireland came first with a timing of 6:05.33, the world's best timing this season.

They had shown steady improvement in as Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh had managed only 6:40.33 in the heat and a pedestrian 6:51.36 in the repechage race.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)