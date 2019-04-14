IPL 2019 KKR vs CSK LIVE score: Will KKR bring Lynn, Narine in playing 11?
In head to head comparison, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have an edge as they won 12 out of 19 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders won 7. Check KKR vs CSK Live score, toss updates, match commentary here
In today's first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kolkata Knight Riders led by Dinesh Karthik will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Harbhajan Singh is unavailable after a stiff neck. On a pace-friendly track, Dhoni would like to add an extra pacer in CSK's playing 11. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to bounce back after losing their last IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine missed the practise session on Saturday and it will be interesting to see whether they make it to the KKR playing 11. Head to head, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have an edge as they won 12 out of 19 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders won seven.
