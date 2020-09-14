JUST IN
India vs Australia 2020-21: Adelaide named as 'home' base for Test series
IPL 2020: Flying during the pandemic feels strange, says Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta, who recently travelled to the UAE for IPL 2020, says flying amid the Covid-19 pandemic is a strange experience

Kings XI Punjab | IPL 2020 | Bio-Bubble

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta at a press conference on the sidelines of IPL players auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 6, 2016 File photo: PTI
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta at a press conference on the sidelines of IPL players auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 6, 2016 File photo: PTI

Actress Preity Zinta, who recently travelled to the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), says flying amid the Covid-19 pandemic is a strange experience.

"Flying across the globe during a pandemic is strange. Almost no one at airports, various Covid tests and the constant use of sanitisers, masks and gloves. Happy to finally be on the ground but not too excited about the quarantine that will follow."

After reaching her hotel in Dubai, she posted a video that shows her getting sanitised while entering the premises.

"The most fun thing about arriving at the hotel was this sanitising spray. Felt like I was in Star Wars. Almost made me forget the jetlag," she wrote on Instagram.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 18:45 IST

