IPL 2020, Match 39: KKR vs RCB live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 28: RCB vs KKR live streaming, match, toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 6: KXIP vs RCB toss prediction and live streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 10: RCB vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details
IPL 2020, Match 33: RR vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details
-
In match 389 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Placed at the fourth spot in IPL 2020 Points Table, KKR would look to consolidate its position while RCB would look to clinch two crucial points to get closer to the playoffs.
KKR would be upbeat about this clash as they defeated SRH in a super over in their previous match, while RCB staged a comfortable victory over RR on the back of quickfire knocks by skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 39, KKR vs RCB cricket match:
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?
The KKR vs RCB IPL match will be held on October 21, Wednesday.
Where will the KKR vs RCB IPL match be played?
The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs RCB IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 39 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs RCB toss will take place?
The KKR vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs RCB IPL match live?
The KKR vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs RCB?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor