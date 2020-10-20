IPL 2020, Match 39: KKR vs RCB live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 389 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Eoin Morgan-led (KKR) will take on (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Placed at the fourth spot in Points Table, KKR would look to consolidate its position while RCB would look to clinch two crucial points to get closer to the playoffs.

KKR would be upbeat about this clash as they defeated SRH in a super over in their previous match, while RCB staged a comfortable victory over RR on the back of quickfire knocks by skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 39, KKR vs RCB cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The KKR vs RCB IPL match will be held on October 21, Wednesday.

Where will the KKR vs RCB IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What will be the timings of the KKR vs RCB IPL match?

The Match 39 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time KKR vs RCB toss will take place?

The KKR vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs RCB IPL match live?

The KKR vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs RCB?

You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.